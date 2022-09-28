UP: 8 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Lakhmipur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Atleast eight persons were killed and several injured when a bus collided head on with a DCM vehicle near Sharda bridge on Pilibhit Basti Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning.

The bus was enroute Lucknow from Dharuhera when the accident occurred in the Police Station range of Isanagar near Era bridge.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital and the condition of some of them is said to be critical who were later referred to Lucknow.

The police spokesman said that senior officials had reached the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

After receiving the information, the ADM and Circle Officer (CO) City reached the district hospital.

Condoling the accident, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the senior officials to reach the spot and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Expressing his condlences to the bereaved family members, Yogi has wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.