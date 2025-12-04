UP: 4 killed after speeding car rams into parked truck on NH-9 in Amroha

Amroha: Four people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a parked truck on NH-9 in Amroha late Wednesday night.

According to police, the four people who worked as doctors at a private university were travelling at high speed when they collided with the truck parked on the roadside near Atarasi in the Rajabpur police station area.

The impact was so severe that the car was mangled entirely, leaving all four dead on the spot, police said.

Police reached the scene immediately upon receiving information and had to break the car’s window to retrieve the bodies.

The victims are being identified as doctors from Shri Venkateshwara University in Gajraula, who were travelling together when the accident occurred.

According to police reports, the speeding vehicle crashed into the rear of the truck, causing the car to disintegrate from the force of the collision.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, and the police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Officials said that the inquiry into the crash is underway, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

(Source: ANI)