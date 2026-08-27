2 pilots killed in training aircraft crash in Uttar Pradesh

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Kanpur: A tragic incident occurred in which two pilots lost their lives after the training aircraft they were boarded in crashed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh today. This accident took place in a field near the banks of the Ganges River.

The pilots are identified as two, one was the trainee and the other one was trainee’s instructor. Both are identified as Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka.

The incident occurred after the aircraft took off from aviation training center that is situated in Kanpur, UP. Everything was fine when they took off but crashed somewhere before coming back to the center.

Following the incident, authorities along with emergency services rushed to the spot to check on them, both the dead bodies were recovered.

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However, the reason behind the crash to take place is yet to be known, but it is being said that the pilot must have lost control on the aircraft.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the two pilots who got killed in training aircraft crash. He also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and for the strength of the families to bear the immense loss.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed about the incident and they will be doing a detailed investigation into this accident. After the investigation is completed the cause of the crash will be revealed.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: Trainee aircraft crashes at Baramati airstrip