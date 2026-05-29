UP: 15-year-old boy killed in village of Greater Noida, 3 suspects arrested

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Lucknow: Three suspects have been arrested for the crime of murdering 15-year-old boy over smoking hookah dispute in Banwarivas Village of Greater Noida on May 22.

The teenager went missing from his home for nearly a week and was found dead the next day. Three suspects were arrested by the police on Wednesday. All of them are young and from the same village.

The boy used to go to a spot were youths would sit together and smoke hookah, and just a few days before the incident the victim’s grandmother had briefed with the other boys present at the spot for influencing him. After this he had stopped going to the place but when he visited the place again a Prima facie dispute occurred leading to the boy’s death.

Following the incident, the body was found from a vacant plot in another village. The arrested persons told that the reason behind the 15-year-old boy’s death was due to excessive tobacco consumption.

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The post-mortem examination result says that the boy only had one injury and that was on his head. While the Viscera samples results are yet to come from the forensic science laboratory.

Video of the victim has gone viral on the internet in which it is shown that the boy had injuries even on his private parts but the police report shows something different.

Upon the victim’s family members complaint, police registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield an offender) of the BNS.