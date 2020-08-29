New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released fresh guidelines for Unlock 4 that will come in force from September 1.

Under the new guidelines the social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people from September 21.

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till September 30. Swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will also remain prohibited.

the Centre has allowed reopening of Metro services across the country in a graded manner from September 7.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21, as per the guidelines, the MHA said in a statement.

The statement said that students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the Containment Zones on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. “This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians,” it added.

It said that higher education institutions for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring lab/experimental works can be permitted by department of higher education in consultation with MHA.

The last set of guidelines for Unlock 3 that came on July 30 ended night curfew and allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones.