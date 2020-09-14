New Delhi: Union Health Ministry has issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Skill training institutes, Higher Education Institutes conducting courses in technical programs requiring lab work to be permitted from September 21.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kr. Choubey has shared a picture of the guidelines on his Twitter handle.

According to the guidelines, the seating arrangement should be done in an order to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks.

“The staggering of classroom activities, with separate time slots, to allow adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises. Academic scheduling to have intermix of regular classroom teaching and online assessment. Teaching faculty to ensure that they and students ear masks throughout teaching activities. Sharing of items like laptops, notebook, stationery amongst students to not to be allowed,” the guidelines said.

Here are the necessary guidelines to avoid any risk during the reopening of Institutions. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/sCje2mwPMQ — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) September 13, 2020

According to the guidelines, here are the Sanitation and Hygiene measures to be followed by Institutions. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/DnY8yEfvb0 — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) September 13, 2020

Glance through the measures for activities in Common areas. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vPYyDHfGrD — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) September 13, 2020

Guidelines for the conduct of Skill-based training in Workshops and Laboratories. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/96rs4cjLzp — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) September 13, 2020