school student
File Photo

Unlock 4.0: Union Health Ministry issues SOP for teaching activities in classrooms

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry has issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Skill training institutes, Higher Education Institutes conducting courses in technical programs requiring lab work to be permitted from September 21.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kr. Choubey has shared a picture of the guidelines on his Twitter handle.

According to the guidelines, the seating arrangement should be done in an order to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks.

“The staggering of classroom activities, with separate time slots, to allow adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises. Academic scheduling to have intermix of regular classroom teaching and online assessment. Teaching faculty to ensure that they and students ear masks throughout teaching activities. Sharing of items like laptops, notebook, stationery amongst students to not to be allowed,” the guidelines said.

Related News

India records single-day surge of 86,432 COVID cases

Passengers attention! Regular, suburban train services to…

Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for international…

SOP for trains passengers issued; Check detail to avoid…

You might also like
State

Visual of Mao meli on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border surfaces

State

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid Positive

State

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Fall Down On Monday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7