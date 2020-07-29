Unlock 3 guidelines issued: Check details here

unlock 3.0 guidelines
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines today, for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. Unlock 3 will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

Ahead of the Unlock 3, strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones will be carried out till July 31, 2020.

As per a notification issued by the Government of India the new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministires and Departments.

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night Curfew) have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. SOP will be issued in this regard.

Independence Day function will be allowed by following health protocols.

All activities except these things shall be permitted outside Containment zones. (a) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. (b) Social political sports/ entertainment academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

