United States eases travel advisory for India

New Delhi: The United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3 and urges citizens to reconsider travel.

It also eased travel recommendations on Pakistan from Level 4 to Level 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19. The latest travel advisory replaces the one issued on May 5 that had placed India in the Level 4 category.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” read the notice.