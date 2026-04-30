Union Railway Minister flagged off Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express extended services

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New Delhi: The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express extended services today. It is being reportedly said that regular services of the train will resume from Saturday onwards.

According to ANI reports, The train, which previously operated from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run till all the way to Jammu Tawi. This will bring the country’s most modern train directly to J&K’s largest city and railway hub.

Chief Area Manager, Northern Railway, Kapil Sharma says, “I want to congratulate everyone. It is a big day not just for the people of Kashmir but for people all over India.”

“The extension will benefit travellers planning to travel to different directions, it will also greatly facilitate the people of Kashmir…”

“Tourism and agriculture are the main industries over here; however, since everything is interlinked, this extension will benefit all sectors…”

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jammu: The extended service of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express from Jammu Tawi Railway Station has been flagged off. The train, which previously operated from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run till all the way to Jammu Tawi. This will bring… pic.twitter.com/jFBg6YtnRy — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

#WATCH | Jammu: On the extended service of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express, Chief Area Manager, Northern Railway, Kapil Sharma says, “I want to congratulate everyone. It is a big day not just for the people of Kashmir but for people all over India. The extension will… pic.twitter.com/KRnauQn209 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains From Varanasi