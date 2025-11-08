Union Minister Suresh Gopi calls Vande Bharat Express a “major revolution” in Kerala

Advertisement

Ernakulam (Kerala): Citing concerns related to women’s travel in Kerala, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday termed the introduction of Vande Bharat trains a major revolution in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Varanasi-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Sarai Rohilla, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Gopi was onboard the Ernakulam to Bengaluru train and stated that the other trains, which run from Mangaluru to Trivandrum, and the other from Kasargod to Trivandrum, have become a “roar” in the present time.

“Travel was a major concern for women. With the introduction of two Vande Bharat trains, one from Mangaluru to Trivandrum, and the other from Kasargod to Trivandrum, which ply twice daily, was a major revolution. Now this has become a roar. In phonetics, I can call it R.O.R. or the Revolution on Rails,” Suresh Gopi told ANI.

Highlighting the importance of the Kochi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train, he noted that many questions related to the commuting problems of thousands of entrepreneurs, health workers, and students have been answered with the introduction of Vande Bharat trains across the state.

Advertisement

“Vande Bharat is connecting Kochi to Bengaluru’s KSR Station. We know the might of the twin commercial cities. A huge community, ranging from tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, health workers, and students, has their commuting questions answered,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is the state’s fourth semi-high-speed train. The earlier include Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru and Coimbatore-Kochi.

Highlighting the importance of reforms in Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways, adding that now even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains.

Addressing the flagging off ceremony of four Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi noted that more than 160 Vande Bharat Express trains are now operating in the country and congratulated the citizens of the country on this achievement.

“Today, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. This is a complete exercise to transform Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is a train made by Indians, for Indians, and by Indians, something every Indian is proud of. Now even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains,” the Prime Minister said during his address.