Union Minister saves life of woman stuck under lorry: WATCH video

Karimnagar (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a woman got stuck under truck in Telangana the Union Minister Bandi Sanjay however managed to save her. The incident has been reported from Singapur near Huzurabad. Reports further said that, he also assured her that he would bear her medical expenses.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Divyasree. She belong to Kalleda village in Manakondur Mandal. On hearing her screams, the driver stopped the lorry. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay who was travelling to Mulugu stopped at the scene and rushed to the lorry.

Reports further said that, he saw Divyasree with her hair caught under the lorry’s wheel. She was bleeding from her injuries. Sanjay stopped the passing trucks. As per his directions, the locals cut her hair and managed to free her.

Further, she was immediately sent to Life Line Private Hospital in Karimnagar. The Union Minister assured the hospital authorities that he would personally bear the expenses for Divyasree’s treatment. The video has been shared by the Public Relations officer (PRO) of the Minister Bandi Sanjay.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO HERE: