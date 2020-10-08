Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, passed away on Thursday evening, son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet. He was 74.

“Miss you papa,”, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his father’s death.

Related News

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi tests negative for Covid-19

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in self-quarantine after…

Coronavirus: Govt fixes prices of sanitizers, face masks:…

Odisha CM congratulates Michael Debabrata Patra on being…

The Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. He has long suffered from a heart condition.

You might also like
Nation

IMD to launch dynamic, impact-based cyclone warning system

Nation

Here Is How You Can Contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi

State

Bhubaneswar petrol pump blast : IOCL announces Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia to families of…

Nation

WATCH; People Flock In Baba Ka Dhaba As Story Of The Octogenarian Goes Viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.