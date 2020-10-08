New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, passed away on Thursday evening, son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet. He was 74.

“Miss you papa,”, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan tweeted while informing about his father’s death.

पापा….अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

The Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. He has long suffered from a heart condition.