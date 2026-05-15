Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reviews Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg Projects

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Pune: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday conducted a ground inspection of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) in Pune.

Gadkari said the project is not only about road construction but also holds spiritual significance and is being developed with a focus on sustainability.

He added that special tree plantation drives are being carried out along the route, including the planting of the ‘Vriksha Vallabh’ species.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said, “This initiative is not merely about constructing a road; it is also a source of spiritual inspiration and deep faith for us. Consequently, we have strived to ensure that it is executed to the highest standards. We aim for it to be a ‘green’ corridor; indeed, the specific trees mentioned, known as ‘Vriksha Vallabh’, are currently being planted… I have integrated a water conservation program into this project. In a sense, this initiative–which embodies prosperity and abundance- is also inextricably linked to spiritual science, driven by our deepest convictions; this constitutes its most significant and unique feature.”

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He also highlighted a toll pass system, saying that a Rs 3,000 pass allows up to 200 toll crossings, bringing the cost per trip down to around Rs 15.

“Tree plantation is currently underway at this site; however, to ensure it is executed with the requisite precision and standards, we have already tagged 40,000 trees. We are currently in the process of planting approximately 45,000 of these trees… The toll passes we have issued: for a payment of Rs 3,000, one receives a pass valid for up to 200 toll crossings; effectively, this means that with the initial upfront payment, the 200 crossings are covered under a fixed rate, bringing the effective cost per crossing down to just Rs 15,” he further added.

(ANI)