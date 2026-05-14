Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend Sikkim Statehood Day on May 16

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Gangtok: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to attend Sikkim Statehood Day on 16th May (day after tomorrow) when he will be officially visiting Sikkim from May 14-16.

Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various MDoNER Projects and also launch Flagship USP Organic Farming Project.

Union Minister has directed that only the minimum required number of vehicles and accompanying officials be deployed during his Sikkim visit. This comes following PM Narendra Modi’s call for responsible public expenditure amid the prevailing global scenario.

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The visit will focus on official engagements and developmental initiatives in the state.

Further details are awaited.