Union Home Minister congratulates Amul, IFFCO for securing 2 top spots in ICA rankings

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has extended his congratulations to Amul and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for securing the top two spots in the International Cooperative Alliance’s (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025 rankings.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Cooperation, Amit Shah praised the achievements of these cooperative giants, attributing their success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amul, a dairy cooperative organization, has been a game-changer in empowering millions of dairy farmers, while IFFCO has played a vital role in providing affordable fertilizers to farmers across the country.

Advertisement

The ICA’s World Cooperative Monitor rankings recognize the world’s largest cooperatives based on their turnover and other key performance indicators. Amul’s first-place ranking and IFFCO’s second-place ranking are a testament to the strength and resilience of India’s cooperative sector. These organizations have not only transformed the lives of farmers but also contributed significantly to the country’s agricultural and economic growth.