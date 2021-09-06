Union Minister Anurag Thakur, MP Tejasvi Surya play volleyball match in Bengaluru

By IANS

Bengaluru: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya hit the volleyball grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, locking horns by captaining opposite teams, comprising national and international players, as spectators cheered their sporting spirit.

As the Minister visited Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium in Jayanagar to inspect the facilities, he and Surya led teams of six players each – ‘the Minister 6s’ and the ‘MP 6s’, respectively, into a nail-baiting contest.

Both, having played the game earlier, served, passed and hit back the ball like professionals while enjoying every moment. Finally, the ‘Minister 6s’ defeated ‘MP 6s’ 25-22 in a hard-fought win.

“I laud Anurag Ji for his fabulous show today, packed with precise serves and unbelievable receives,” Surya said.

He also requested the minister to provide support for developing a state-of-art indoor basketball stadium.

Later, interacting with volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan (NYKS India) and the NSS, Thakur cited the remarkable achievement of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics.

