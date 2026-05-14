Union Home Minister Amit Shah at President’s Colour Award Ceremony of the NDRF

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Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends President’s Colour Award Ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh today.

During the event he laid the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) for the NDRF. He also reportedly virtually inaugurated another center in Dehradun.

As per reports, the training of SDRF costs free and they also get their boarding and lodging at zero fees. NDRF has participated in more than 12,000 rescue operations and saved the lives of over 1.5 lakh people.

A co-lodging of NDRF and SDRF personnel on a pilot basis has been launched in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

NDRF Director General Piyush Anand says, “NDRF has participated in more than 12,000 rescue operations and saved the lives of over 1.5 lakh people. In 2025, NDRF took part in over 1400 operations.”

He further adds, “Over 5,500 SDRF personnel have been trained free of cost by the NDRF as per the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are also imparting training to Civil Defence volunteers, facilitating their boarding and lodging for free. We have launched co-lodging of NDRF and SDRF personnel on a pilot basis in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This is to encourage co-training among SDRF and NDRF.”

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | NDRF Director General Piyush Anand says, “Over 5,500 SDRF personnel have been trained free of cost by the NDRF as per the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are also imparting training to Civil Defence volunteers, facilitating their boarding… pic.twitter.com/ytemfBC2BT — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the public in the event in which he said, “The President’s medal awarded to the NDRF today is not an acknowledgement of the services rendered by the NDRF alone. The President has simultaneously acknowledged the disaster relief work of the NDRF, the SDRF, the Panchayat, the state machinery, the NCC, the NSS, and the thousands of ‘aapada mitra’ engaged in service… Wherever a disaster has occurred or is about to occur across the country, when NDRF personnel reach the spot, the people breathe a sigh of relief….”

“In 20 years, the NDMA and NDRF have put India on the global map in the field of disaster relief. This is a matter of pride for all of us, but for me, as the country’s Home Minister is a matter of special pride… I have never seen such a lush green campus anywhere else… Before this rainy season, the CAPF soldiers have planted more than 7 crore trees since 2019…”

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, since 2014, we have not only worked to mitigate disaster risk, but now we have reached a position where we can move forward towards zero casualties… The NDMA has developed many awareness and rescue applications… The Home Ministry of the Government of India has also prepared very well to face serious challenges like heat waves. In the coming years, we will continue to reduce heatwave-related deaths to zero. The NDRF and the Home Ministry have placed significant emphasis on capacity building and community participation…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and inaugurates one such centre in Dehradun virtually. pic.twitter.com/rBXRmB5yr8 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026