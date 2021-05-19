New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has written to the states and union territories on allocation of Covid vaccine doses during May and first fortnight of June from the Government of India channel. It has also mentioned regarding the availability of vaccine doses that can be procured directly by states as well as private hospitals during the month May-June.

According to the advance visibility provided by Govt of India to States/UTs, a total of 5,86,29,000 doses shall be provided free of cost from May 1 to June 15, informed Government of India.

In addition, according to the information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4,87,55,000 doses shall also be available till end of June for direct procurement by states and union territories.

In order to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of available doses for successful implementation of COVID-19 vaccination drive, the states and UTs have been advised the following: