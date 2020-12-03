Union government gave this important information on 2 thousand rupee notes

In a news article released on social media, the central government has declared the claim of stopping the supply of 2000 rupee notes as fake. The Government Fact Checker PIB Fact Check has shared information through a tweet about the 2 thousand rupee notes.

The tweet states that the Reserve Bank of India has not stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes. PIB Fact Check has said in a tweet that it is being claimed in a news article that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped the supply of 2000 rupee notes due to which only Rs 100, 200, and 500 rupees from ATMs Only notes can be extracted. This claim is fake. RBI has not stopped the supply of 2000 notes.

In fact, this news article states that ‘2000 notes have now stopped coming from ATMs. Banks are withdrawing a caliber of Rs 2000 withdrawals from ATM machines. It has been started by the Central Bank of India. ‘

This is not the first time that there have been reports about 2000 rupee notes that this note is going to be closed now. Recently, the government also said that it has not been decided to discontinue these notes, although printing has come down significantly. This information was given by the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

(Source: jansatta.com)