Union Education Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Tests Positive For Covid-19

By WCE 1
New Delhi: Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addresses at the National Level Function on 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, MHRD, in New Delhi on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: IANS/PIB)

New-Delhi: The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday joined the list of the country’s leader who have tested positive for Covid-19 .

Confirming it on Twitter, Pokhriyal said, that “i have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors”.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic many top leaders like Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have contracted to the virus.

