New-Delhi: The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday joined the list of the country’s leader who have tested positive for Covid-19 .

Confirming it on Twitter, Pokhriyal said, that “i have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors”.

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic many top leaders like Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have contracted to the virus.