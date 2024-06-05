Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

New-Delhi: A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, the Union cabinet on Wednesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Tuesday to review the Lok Sabha election results and discuss the likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA’s majority win.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and other cabinet ministers participated in the meeting that began this morning at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here.

The BJP secured 240 seats, and the NDA achieved a clear majority in the 543-member house. The principal opposition party, Congress, won 99 seats.

