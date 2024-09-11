The news is by your side.

Union Cabinet approves Mission Mausam to create more weather-ready Bharat

By Himanshu
New Delhi:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ‘Mission Mausam’ a multi-faceted and transformative initiative to tremendously boost India’s weather and climate-related science, research, and services.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly approved ‘Mission Mausam’ today with an outlay of Rs.2,000 crore over two years.

Mission Mausam, to be chiefly implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to create a more weather-ready Bharat. It will help to better equip stakeholders, including citizens and last-mile users, in tackling extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change.

The ambitious program will help broaden capacity and resilience across communities, sectors, and ecosystems in the long run, according to the Cabinet.

