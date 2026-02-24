Union Cabinet approves Kerala govt’s proposal to Keralam

Advertisement

Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the Kerala government’s proposal to rename the southern state as ‘Keralam’.

“Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as Keralam,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.The decision from the Union Cabinet came ahead of the Kerala assembly elections expected to be held in April-May.

The Kerala Assembly on June 24, 2024, had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state’s name to Keralam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had moved the resolution, wanted the union government to change the southern state’s name from Kerala to Keralam in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Moving the resolution, the chief minister had said the state was called ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam and that the demand to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle.