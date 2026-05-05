Union Cabinet Approves Bill to Raise Supreme Court Judge Strength

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New Delhi: In an important development today, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a Bill increasing the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the top court currently has a sanctioned strength of 33 judges, excluding the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 will amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to raise this strength by four judges.

The proposed move comes amid rising pendency of cases. With more than four judges set to retire this year, the Bill is expected to bring relief to the caseload.

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In 2019, the number of judges was last increased from 30 to 33, excluding the CJI, taking total strength to 34.

Sources: Live Law, The Hindu