Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1

New Delhi: The Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1, Wednesday, at 11:00 AM. This year’s Budget session will commence on January 31 and is likely to continue till April 8.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget 2023-24 in the parliament. This will be Sitharaman’s fifth straight Union Budget.

The Budget session will begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation as the President of India in August last year.