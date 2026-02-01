Union Budget: Govt to launch coconut promotion scheme, boost cashew and cocoa sectors

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a Coconut Promotion Scheme aimed at increasing production and improving productivity to boost India’s competitiveness in coconut cultivation.

Speaking while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said the scheme will focus on major coconut-growing states and include measures such as replacing non-productive trees with new, high-yielding saplings.

She also announced a dedicated programme for Indian cashew and cocoa with the objective of making India self-reliant in raw cashew and coconut production and processing, while enhancing export competitiveness.

She asserted that sandalwood is closely linked to India’s social and cultural heritage. Our government will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem.

“To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds, and pine nuts, we will support a dedicated program to enhance farmer incomes and in bringing value addition by engaging youth,” she added.

In the animal husbandry sector, Sitharaman said efforts will focus on generating quality employment in rural and peri-urban areas through a credit-linked subsidy programme. The government will also work on scaling up and modernising livestock enterprises, creating integrated livestock, dairy and poultry value chains, and encouraging the formation of livestock farmer producer organisations.

For high-value agriculture, she said support will be extended to crops such as coconut and sandalwood to diversify farm output, increase productivity, boost farm incomes and create new employment opportunities.

(Source: ANI)