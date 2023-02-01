Union Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs Cheaper, Gold, Platinium, Silver Gets Costly, Check the full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the full-fledged Union Budget 2023 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sitharaman today presented her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister.
Here’s a list of products that have gotten cheaper and more expensive.
Union Budget 2023: CHEAPER ITEMS
- Customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels cut to 2.5 per cent
- Govt proposes to reduce customs duty on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing
- Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
- Lithium ion batteries
- Denatured ethyl alcohol
- Acid-grade fluorspar
- Domestic manufacture of shrimp
- Seeds used in the manufacture of diamonds
Union Budget 2023: Costlier Items
- Electric kitchen chimney increased to 15 percent from 7.5 percent.
- Articles made of gold, Silver and platinum hiked.
- Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16 per cent.
- Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the Indian Union Budget 2023 the first budget of Amritkaal.