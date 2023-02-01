Union Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs Cheaper, Gold, Platinium, Silver Gets Costly, Check the full list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the full-fledged Union Budget 2023 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sitharaman today presented her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister.

Here’s a list of products that have gotten cheaper and more expensive.

Union Budget 2023: CHEAPER ITEMS

Customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels cut to 2.5 per cent

Govt proposes to reduce customs duty on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing

Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs

Lithium ion batteries

Denatured ethyl alcohol

Acid-grade fluorspar

Domestic manufacture of shrimp

Seeds used in the manufacture of diamonds

Union Budget 2023: Costlier Items

Electric kitchen chimney increased to 15 percent from 7.5 percent.

Articles made of gold, Silver and platinum hiked.

Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16 per cent.

Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the Indian Union Budget 2023 the first budget of Amritkaal.