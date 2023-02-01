Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister to present Union Budget today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.
She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.
Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.
LIVE UPDATES
- Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2023 at 11am today