Union Budget 2023: 50 additional airports, water aerodromes & heliports to be built: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes and heliports would be set up for improving regional air-connectivity across the country.

She made this announcement while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

This move is expected to further push the ongoing UDAN scheme which aims to improve regional connectivity across the country.

“50 additional airports, aerodromes and helipads as well as water routes would be built to enhance connectivity,” Sitharaman said.