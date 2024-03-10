Unidentified youth who fell into 40-feet deep borewell in Delhi found dead

New Delhi: The unidentified youth who fell into a 40-feet deep borewell of Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plant in Keshopur area was found dead by the time he was rescued this afternoon, informed Delhi Police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer, the body of the youth was taken out at around 3 PM and efforts are being made to identify him. He appears to be of the age between 25-35 years, she added.

Taking to her X handle, Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh said, “With deep sorrow, I am sharing the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team. May God grant him a place at His divine feet.”

“According to initial information, the deceased person was around 30-years-old. The police will investigate how he entered the borewell chamber and fell inside. I express my gratitude to the NDRF team, who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours,” she added.

बहुत दुख के साथ यह ख़बर साझा कर रही हूँ कि जो पुरुष बोरवेल में गिरे थे, उन्हें रेस्क्यू टीम ने मृत पाया है। ईश्वर अपने श्री चरणों में उन्हें स्थान दे। प्रथम सूचना के मुताबिक़ मृत व्यक्ति 30 साल के आस पास की उम्र के पुरुष थे। वे बोरेवेल के कमरे में कैसे घुसे, बोरेवेल के अंदर कैसे… https://t.co/ZC9smgPD9l — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 10, 2024

It is to be noted here that Delhi Fire Services got a call at around 1 AM saying that a person had fallen in the water treatment plant. Soon, a team of the Fire Services personnel along with five tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operation. A police team from Vikaspuri police station also joined them for the rescue operation.

The rescue team attempted various strategies to extract the person from the borewell for over eight hours. But unfortunately, they could not. An NDRF team reached the post and started it rescue operation.

Following careful consideration, the rescuers devised a plan to rescue the person by excavating a new borewell adjacent to the existing one. In the afternoon at around 3 PM they extracted the man. But unfortunately, the man was found dead.

