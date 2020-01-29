Under Construction Over-Bridge On NH 49 Collapses Near Deogarh

Deogarh: The under construction over-bridge near Deogarh-Prunagarh on NH 49 collapsed today.

One span of the bridge slipped and fell.

This incident occurred while the expansion work of the Kolkata- Mumbai highway was under progress.

The incident happened all of a sudden.

The Collector of Deogarh, Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, Additional Collector, Dharam Hansda and Tahasildar, Pallavi Nayak visited the site.

No injury has been reported as of now.