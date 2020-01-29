Over-Bridge Collapses NH 49

Under Construction Over-Bridge On NH 49 Collapses Near Deogarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Deogarh: The under construction over-bridge near Deogarh-Prunagarh on NH 49 collapsed today.

One span of the bridge slipped and fell.

This incident occurred while the expansion work of the Kolkata- Mumbai highway was under progress.

Related News

Mumbai prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

ED questions PFI, RFI members over CAA and NRC protest…

Want to contribute to India: Saina after joining BJP

Air India likely to fly evacuation flight to Wuhan on Jan 31

The incident happened all of a sudden.

The Collector of Deogarh, Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, Additional Collector, Dharam Hansda and Tahasildar, Pallavi Nayak visited the site.

No injury has been reported as of now.

You might also like
Nation

Mumbai prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

Nation

ED questions PFI, RFI members over CAA and NRC protest funding

Nation

Want to contribute to India: Saina after joining BJP

Nation

Air India likely to fly evacuation flight to Wuhan on Jan 31

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.