Under Construction Over-Bridge On NH 49 Collapses Near Deogarh
Deogarh: The under construction over-bridge near Deogarh-Prunagarh on NH 49 collapsed today.
One span of the bridge slipped and fell.
This incident occurred while the expansion work of the Kolkata- Mumbai highway was under progress.
The incident happened all of a sudden.
The Collector of Deogarh, Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, Additional Collector, Dharam Hansda and Tahasildar, Pallavi Nayak visited the site.
No injury has been reported as of now.