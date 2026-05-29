6 killed as Under-construction bridge collapses into Betwa river in UP

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Lucknow: 6 people were found to be dead after a bridge under construction across the Betwa River collapsed and caused huge devastation in Hamirpur due to high winds and heavy rain late Thursday night.

Rescue teams were rushed to the site when it was feared some workers were trapped under the debris.

The under-construction bridge’s structure was pulled down by the storm, which wreaked havoc across many parts of Uttar Pradesh. The bridge collapsed, creating massive disruption with a chunk of the construction site crashing into the river, which triggered an alarm among the workers and people residing in its vicinity.

Reports have said several people were on the construction site when the incident occurred. It is believed that at least six have died and many more might be trapped. However, an official death toll has not been declared yet as the rescue operation is underway.

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Search and rescue operations have been carried out by local authorities, police, the disaster management team, and emergency services. Specialised machines are being utilized to remove the wreckage from the river.

High-ranking officials have reached the site, and an investigation has been initiated into the collapse to determine whether the reason behind this was the storm only or any other factors related to structural or construction.

The incident has once again brought the issue of safety at major infrastructure projects to the fore, specifically during extreme weather conditions. Efforts are still on to rescue the people trapped, and authorities are expected to release more information soon.