Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in police encounter in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Another person accused in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with Prayagraj police on Monday.

Vijay Kumar, alias Usman Chaudhary, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Ramit Sharma, Commissioner of Police, said that the encounter took place between the police and the accused in the Kaundhiyara police station area.

On February 27, three days after the daylight murder of Umesh Pal, the police gunned down an accused, identified as Arbaaz.

Umesh Pal was the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case and his evidence was crucial to the case.

According to reports, Arbaaz was a close aid of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Atiq Ahmad. Police said that Arbaaz was driving the car at the time Umesh Pal was murdered.

Atiq has been named as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Recently, Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

Atiq’s two sons have been kept in police detention.

(Input from IANS)