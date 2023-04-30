Ukraine defence ministry’s morphed photo of Goddess Kali sparks row

A controversial tweet posted by the defence ministry of Ukraine showing a morphed photo of Indian goddess Kali has sparked a row in India.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Ukraine Defence Ministry said, “Work of art” while sharing the picture showing Goddess Kali having an upskirt moment similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

The tweet outraged netizens in India who deemed it to be offensive and “Hinduphobic” and expressed their annoyance over the controversial tweet.

Most of them came down heavily on Ukraine through the micro-blogging platform. “This is why you guys are not getting any support from India. And getting your ass kicked,” said a Twitter user, named Mohan Sinha.

“I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount,” another one, Sudhanshu Singh, tweeted.

I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount.… — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudhansh6359) April 30, 2023



“Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt,” tweeted the third one.

Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt — Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) April 30, 2023

As most of the angry Twitter users started tagging CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine deleted the Twitter post.