Ukraine crisis: 2nd flight from Bucharest takes off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals

New Delhi: Under ‘Operation Ganga’ the second flight from Bucharest carraying 250 Indian nationals has taken off for Delhi, Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister said in a tweet. The said flight is expected to reach on Sunday morning, as per the EAM.

“#OperationGanga continues. The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals,” Dr S Jaishankar wrote in the tweet that also carried photos of the on-board passengers.

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs flight number AI 1940 is expected to depart from Budapest today at 20:45 hrs. (Local Time) and is expected to arrive at 7:45 hrs IST Delhi tomorrow, reported ANI.

It is to be noted that 219 Indians, mostly students and a majority of them girls, finally landed in Mumbai by Air India’s first evacuation flight from Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday evening, officials said.

The AI-194 special service with the passengers — largely Indian students studying in various universities in Ukraine — landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at around 8 pm, sending waves of relief among their near and dear ones keeping vigil outside the airport.

Expressions of joy, easing of intense stress, weary smiles or controlled tears of happiness were visible among the evacuees, some of whom managed to speak with their waiting kin outside on video-calls.