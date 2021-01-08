UK-India Flights Resume: Air India Ferries Over 250 Passengers

By IANS
UK-India flights resume
File Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Flight services between the UK and India recommenced on Friday, with national carrier Air India flying in over 250 passengers from that country.

An AI-112 flight landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport from the UK. The special flights would be operated under strict supervision.

As per the latest government guidelines, all passengers arriving from the UK would have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test in the UK as well as in India.

In a tweet, the Delhi airport said: “Passengers are advised to maintain a gap of minimum 10 hours between their international flights’ estimated time of arrival and the connecting domestic flights’ time of departure.”

