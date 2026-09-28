Ujjain: Protests erupt as demolition work in part of Shahi Masjid campus continues

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Ujjain: High Secuirty continues to be deployed around the Shahi Masjid Complex in Ujjain on Monday. This after incidents of sporadic protests and stone pelting after a section of the Masjid being demolished for Stone-pelting was reported in Ujjain on Monday amid protests against the proposed removal of the Shahi Masjid for the road widening projects ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations.

A portion of the Shahi Masjid was demolished by community members as part of road-widening work, while differences emerged among other groups over the development. On the ground, protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. The situation also saw stones being thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot.

The situation remained tense as police personnel were present at the spot to control the situation.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has objected to the demolition of the Masjid Complex and called on the state government to respect sentiments.

“The administrative efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive. Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred. It has come to my notice that when the matter is pending in court, what message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the masjid? Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. My request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side. Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances,” the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav intitaed various develoment works in Ujjain with the demolition activity carried out at his ancestral home. 272 structures have been marked for demolition as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the demolition of his childhood home carried personal significance, but was necessary for the larger cause.

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“This is the place where I grew up, playing and running around, and now I am stepping forward to dismantle it with my own hands. It certainly has an emotional impact. However, if it is necessary for the administration and essential for the Simhastha, then this sacrifice must be made. I am satisfied that we are all doing this together,” he said.

He added that the gesture was meant to set an example for residents whose properties were also being affected by the project.

“The entire state and the country are watching this. People are demolishing their homes willingly and happily, dedicating themselves to the cause so that others may benefit greatly,” he said.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalawati Yadav explained the scale of preparations underway for the upcoming religious gathering, as it is one of the biggest spiritual gatherings that happens once every 12 years.

“In 2028, Ujjain will host the Simhastha Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, held every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra River. Extensive preparations are underway, including around 29 kilometres of new ghats, a diversion project, dams and other infrastructure works to improve the city. With millions of devotees expected, road widening has become essential,” she said.

The road-widening initiative forms part of the broader infrastructure overhaul being undertaken in Ujjain to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the Simhastha Mela in 2028.

(Source: ANI)

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