Ujjain creates world record on PM Modi’s birthday, lights 33.27 lakh diyas along Kshipra river ghats and Mahakal Lok

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Ujjain: A world record was created in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening as 33.27 lakh diyas were lit simultaneously along the banks of the Kshipra River and at Mahakal Lok as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ launched across the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, according to an official release.

The campaign saw the simultaneous lighting of 3.55 crore diyas across Madhya Pradesh at 845 iconic locations. In Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, state president Hemant Khandelwal and state in-charge Mahendra Singh lit the ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ at Ram Ghat along with local residents.

At 7 pm, as the siren sounded, devotees, citizens and more than 25,000 volunteers simultaneously lit diyas at various ghats along the Kshipra River and at Mahakal Lok, illuminating the area with millions of lamps.

The Deepotsav was organised at Ram Ghat, Datt Akhara Ghat, Kedareshwar Ghat, Sunhari Ghat and Bhukhi Mata Ghat, along the Kshipra River, as well as at Mahakal Mahalok, where a total of 33.27 lakh diyas were lit.

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CM Yadav, BJP national president Nabin, state BJP Chief Khandelwal and party in-charge Mahendra Singh also participated in the Kshipra Aarti and offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The lighting of the diyas was organised as a mark of respect and affection for Prime Minister Modi on his birthday and to commemorate his 25 years of public service and nation-building.

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ was also observed at major iconic locations across all districts of Madhya Pradesh, with diyas lit at 845 locations as part of the state-wide celebrations.

These included 11 locations in Gwalior, 11 in Shivpuri, 10 in Guna, 11 in Ashoknagar, 14 in Datia, 10 in Bhind, 18 in Morena, 80 in Sheopur, 32 in Indore, 27 in Barwani, 32 in Dhar, 11 in Jhabua, 4 in Alirajpur, 10 in Khargone, 27 in Khandwa, 15 in Burhanpur, 10 in Ujjain, 15 in Neemuch, 17 in Dewas, 16 in Shajapur, 7 in Agar, 17 in Ratlam and 15 in Mandsaur district.

Similarly, 21 locations in Bhopal, 10 in Sehore, 18 in Raisen, 18 in Vidisha, 11 in Rajgarh, 10 in Narmadapuram, 144 in Betul, 10 in Harda, 10 in Sagar, 11 in Damoh, 10 in Panna, 10 in Chhatarpur, 13 in Tikamgarh, 10 in Niwari, 11 in Rewa, 10 in Mauganj, 15 in Sidhi, 10 in Singrauli, 17 in Satna, 11 in Maihar, 10 in Shahdol, 10 in Anuppur, 27 in Umaria, 10 in Dindori, 12 in Jabalpur, 13 in Katni, 22 in Balaghat, 11 in Chhindwara, 10 in Pandhurna, 10 in Narsinghpur, 16 in Seoni and 17 in Mandla.