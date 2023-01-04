UIDAI now allows updating address in Aadhaar card with consent from the Head of the family

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled a resident-friendly facility. With this facility people can update the residential address in their Aadhaar card. The same can be done with a consent from the head of the family. UIDAI has enabled the ‘Head of Family’ feature to help family members of a resident who do not have documents on their name in order to update their Aadhaar cards.

People willing to avail this facility can do the same by submitting documents with ‘Proof of relationships.’ These documents include Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate. To avail this facility, applicant will have to visit the ‘My Aadhaar’ portal. Following which, necessary steps will have to be followed for validation. The applicant must mention both, his, and the Head of Family’s name along with the relation between them. This will be followed by an OTP verification on the HoF’s registered mobile number. Under any given circumstances if the Proof of Relation documents do not validate, the HoF can submit a self declaration in the prescribed format.

After the validation, the resident will have to submit a fee of Rs 50 in order to avail the service.

UIDAI’s enabled ‘Head of Family’ feature is likely to benefit millions of people, especially for the ones moving out of towns and cities. The new service is available alongside the previously existing options for Aadhaar update. An official statement released by UIDAI said that anybody above the age of 18 years is eligible to be the Head of Family.