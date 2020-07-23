Aadhaar card has become one of the major documents for every Indian today. While sometimes it is used as identify cards, some other time it helps to get different government benefits. However, lakhs of people are facing problem for even some minor mistake on their Aadhaar card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on the other hand, has been providing several online services to the people so that people get the benefit.

Like other Aadhaar card-related services, UIDAI allows Aadhaar enrollees to order a reprint online under a paid service and also enables users to check the status of their requests. Aadhaar-registered individuals can access this facility online through two ways a) through the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in), or (b) mobile app (mAadhaar).

The UIDAI, on its Twitter, said that a user can know the status of their Aadhaar by entering the 28-digit service request number along with the Unique Identity Number (also known as Aadhaar number) by using these services.

Each enrollee will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for each Aadhaar reprint which will be delivered at the doorstep through speed post.

You can check the status of your #OrderAadhaarReprint request from: https://t.co/dRVW9ivWkQ or your #mAadhaarApp . Use the 28-digit SRN (Service Request Number) which you received when you placed the request along with your Aadhaar number to check the status. pic.twitter.com/EBFoHnWYNI — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 14, 2020

First of all file the necessary details correctly, and then click on the “check status” button to proceed. Click Here to go to the official website.

You will be directed to the next page if your details are valid. In the next page you will get the display of the status of an Aadhaar reprint request.

Placed #OrderAadhaarReprint request but did not get the SRN? Don’t panic. Message us the following details and we can help:

– Transaction ID

– Mobile Number used to place order

– From where did you place the order – UIDAI website or mAadhaar App? pic.twitter.com/iatUFdeqeV — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 16, 2020

A similar process can be followed on the mAadhaar app to use the service. People using the Android and iPhone will make use of the mAadhaar.