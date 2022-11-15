UGC urges Governors to organise lectures on ‘Mother of Democracy’ in varsities

New Delhi: The ministry of education believes that democratic systems in India have evolved over the ages since Vedic times.

Keeping this aspect in mind, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is planning to organise special lectures on the theme ‘Mother of Democracy’ between November 15 and November 30, in all 45 central universities and 45 Deemed to be Universities across the country. The governors of all the states have also been requested to encourage all universities in their states to organise lectures on the theme.

In addition, higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the country have also been asked to arrange lectures on November 26, coinciding with Constitutional Day.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar told IANS, “As the world’s largest democracy, India’s democracy is marching ahead in its 75th year, on the strengths of inclusiveness and diversity. For its resilience and endurance, it is also called the ‘Mother of Democracy’. The ICHR is bringing out a book on “Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani”, a compilation of 30 chapters contributed by 30 well-known authors. In order to take their writings to teachers, students, and all stakeholders, it has been planned to arrange 90 lectures at 90 universities across the country, Kumar added.

These authors will be delivering lectures at different universities focusing on the topics they have contributed to the theme “Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani”.

Apart from the main theme “India: The Mother of Democracy”, 15 sub-themes have also been identified. In addition to the special lectures mentioned above, all HEIs in the country have been asked to arrange lectures on the theme and sub-themes on November 26. In this context, M. Jagadesh Kumar has written to the Governors of all states to encourage all universities in their state to organize lectures on this theme.

Since Independence, India has been able to maintain stability largely because of the participatory decision-making process that democracy promotes. As we celebrate 75 years of independence, the series of lectures UGC and ICHR are planning to arrange in HEIs on “India: The Mother of Democracy” will help the young generation understand the values and outcomes of democracy in order to make India’s democracy more modern and empowered.

According to the UGC, India is a diverse nation with different religions, languages, cultures, etc. But all Indians are connected by strong democratic values. Democratic systems in India have evolved over the ages since Vedic times. The recent archaeological excavation at Rakhigarhi and Sanauli reveals that the roots of people’s self-governance date back to at least 5000 BCE.

The UGC said that whether the existence of two kinds of states, Janapada and Rajya, or the two assemblies called Sabha and Samiti, forming essential features of the government, all indicate that the ancient form of governance in India was democratic, contrary to the general belief that it was monarchical. There is more evidence in the form of archaeological, literary, numismatic, epigraphical, bhakti, and so on, to emphasize the Loktantrik traditions of India.

The list of themes on which experts will make their presentations to celebrate “India: The Mother of Democracy” include Harappans- the Pioneering Architect of the Democratic System in the World: Archeological Perspective, Bharat Ka Lokatantra: Udbhava Parampara Sansthapan. The ideal king, Rajarsi according to Kautilya and Concept of Rajarsi in the Bhagavad Gita, Ancient Indian Value System and Concept of Kingship-vis Democracy.

