New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of the UGC-Net exam on Tuesday through his official twitter handle. The examination will be conducted in the month of May on the dates of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 on various subjects.

Aspiring candidates who desire to appear the exam can check the details below:

Important Dates

Beginning of online application: February 02, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: March 02, 2021

Eligibility:

Applicants should have passed 55 % marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

Age Limit:

Applicants should not be more than 31 years of age for JRF, whereas there is no age limit for Assistant Professor. Applicants belonging to reserved category can avail age relaxation as per UGC rules.

Application Fee:

For General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1000

For Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs. 500

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: Rs. 250/

The mode of payment of fee is online.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UGC NET for further details and apply online before March 03, 2021.

Click here to read official notification

Click here to visit official website