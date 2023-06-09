UGC NET 2023: Phase 1 exam city intimation slip released, check here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip for phase one of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test) on Friday.

Candidates appearing the UGC NET exam 2023 phase 1, which is slated to be held between June 13 and June 17, can check their exam city at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

How to check UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in (click on the link to visit directly)

Click on the “UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation” and enter your login details

Now you can see your city intimation slip on the screen

Download the city intimation slip and take a printout for future reference.

Notably, the phase 1 UGC NET 2023 exam will begin with Commerce, Physical Education and Library and Information Science on June 13 and conclude with Computer Science and Applications, Hindi and Sociology on June 17. The second phase of the exam will be held from June 19 to June 22.