UGC declares 32 Universities as fake, check list
The University Grants Commission has listed the fake universities in all the 12 states of the country with Delhi ranked one in numbers of fake universities with a tally of 12.
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified and listed the fake universities in all the 12 states of the country and has also urged parents and students to verify the institutions before applying.
The Commission has stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government. It has also confirmed that that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity and has Cited Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act.
The number of fake institutions has reportedly increased from 20 to 32 in the last two years which indicates the growth of unauthorized Universities in India.
The list of the states with the number of fake Universities is as follows:
Delhi: 12
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
- Institute of Management and Engineering
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd.
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
- National Institute of Management Solution
- Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
Uttar Pradesh: 4
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
- Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
Andhra Pradesh: 2
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
- Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Karnataka: 2
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
- Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
Kerala: 2
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode
- St John’s University
Maharashtra: 2
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
- National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
Puducherry: 2
- Usha Latchumanan College of Education
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
West Bengal: 2
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Haryana: 1
- Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Jharkhand: 1
- Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Rajasthan: 1
- Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi