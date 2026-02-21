UGC declares 32 Universities as fake, check list

Advertisement

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified and listed the fake universities in all the 12 states of the country and has also urged parents and students to verify the institutions before applying.

The Commission has stated that these institutions do not hold recognition from either the Central Government or any State Government. It has also confirmed that that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity and has Cited Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act.

The number of fake institutions has reportedly increased from 20 to 32 in the last two years which indicates the growth of unauthorized Universities in India.

The list of the states with the number of fake Universities is as follows:

Delhi: 12

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Institute of Management Solution

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Uttar Pradesh: 4

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

Andhra Pradesh: 2

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka: 2

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala: 2

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

St John’s University

Maharashtra: 2

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry: 2

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

West Bengal: 2

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Haryana: 1

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand: 1

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Rajasthan: 1

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

