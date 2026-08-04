Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested from home over remarks against CM Vijay, actor Trisha in Chennai

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Chennai: The former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Neelankarai residence by Tamil Police over remarks against CM Vijay and actress Trisha in Chennai today. He was detained in a bus to Thanjavur Police Station.

This comes following Stalin’s remarks on actor at a rally that was conducted on Monday with the TVK slamming DMK leader’s objectionable comments.

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Stalin reportedly said “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

A complaint was lodged by TVK women’s wing against the former deputy chief minister at the Thanjavur police station over his double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan.