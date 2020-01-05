Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo: IANS)

Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios to his ministers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 5: Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday allocated the portfolios to his team of ministers, six days after he expanded the cabinet on December 30, officials said.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister and his party colleague Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister.

Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister, Eknath Shinde will handle the Urban Development portfolio, while their senior party colleague Subhash Desai will handle Industries Ministry.

The Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat is the new Revenue Minister, and Nitin Raut will handle new Energy portfolio, while former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has been given the Public Works Department.

(IANS)

