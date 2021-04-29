UAE’s special cargo of medical aid arrives in India

New Delhi: UAE’s special cargo of medical aid for India to fight the virulent second wave of the coronavirus pandemic arrived here on Thursday. UAE’s special cargo of medical aid for India to fight the virulent second wave of the coronavirus pandemic arrived here on Thursday.

Official sources said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had received a call of support from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on April 25.

The UAE Foreign Minister had expressed his solidarity with India as the rise in Covid-19 infections have triggered a massive crisis. To convey their support, iconic buildings in the UAE were lit up in the Indian tricolour.

On Thursday, a special cargo for medical aid of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies arrived from UAE to India.

An IAF C-17 has so far airlifted 18 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airport and landed at Panagarh Air Base in three sorties since April 26.

Nations across the world have come forward to help India in its fight against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic which is extremely virulent and ravaged the country in the last few weeks.

The US, the UK, France, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, the UAE, Kuwait and Russia have assured medical aid to India with much of the aid on its way.

(IANS)