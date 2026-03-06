Dubai Arrivals Say UAE Government Provided Hotels Amid West Asia Conflict

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday from Dubai, UAE, described the West Asian country as safe amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Passengers told ANI that the UAE government provided help and support amid a tense situation caused by flight cancellations.

A passenger, Rahul Ghosh, said, “I am coming from Kuwait. In Dubai, we were told that our flight had been cancelled due to the war. There is no struggle. I did not feel like Dubai was unsafe. ”

“It is a very safe country. I did not face any problem. The government helped us a lot. They provided hotels to the tourists,” another passenger said.

Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Earlier on Thursday, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate by Indian domestic carriers were cancelled, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry, adding that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

Advertisement

Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines,” the MoCA posted on X.

“A dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning 24×7 to provide real-time passenger support. A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders,” the ministry added.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its seventh day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

(ANI)