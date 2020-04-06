two year old baby infected with coronavirus
Baby. (File Photo: IANS)

Two years old son of corona patient tests positive in Lucknow

By IANS
0

Lucknow: A two-and-a-half-years-old son of a woman doctor from Canada, who was the first coronavirus positive patient in Lucknow, has now tested positive for the deadly virus.

It is the first case in the state capital wherein a child has tested positive.

Related News

16 more corona positive cases in Gujarat, 11 from Ahmedabad

COVID-19 patient from Tablighi Jamaat spits on doctor in UP

Man arrested for objectionable post on COVID-19

Corona deaths top 100 in India, total cases climbs to 4067

The child has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here.

The woman doctor, who arrived in Lucknow on March 8, had tested positive but recovered and was discharged from the KGMU.

Though her husband tested negative, her in-laws also tested positive and are now under treatment at the Civil Hospital. The family has now been come to be known as ‘corona family’ among many city residents.

You might also like
Nation

16 more corona positive cases in Gujarat, 11 from Ahmedabad

Nation

COVID-19 patient from Tablighi Jamaat spits on doctor in UP

Nation

Man arrested for objectionable post on COVID-19

Nation

Corona deaths top 100 in India, total cases climbs to 4067

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.