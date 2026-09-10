Two workers dead as water tank collapses in Ranchi

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Ranchi: Two workers were killed after a water tank slab collapsed at a site near Marwari College in Ranchi on Wednesday evening,

The incident took place where the demolition work was underway at the site near Marwari College.

As per preliminary investigation, Five workers were present at the location when the slab collapsed Three of them were rescued safely, while two others remained trapped under the debris. The bodies of both workers were subsequently recovered during the rescue operation.

On being informed about the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local administration, reached the site and began efforts to locate and retrieve the trapped workers.

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Local authorities recovered one body before the NDRF team arrived, while the second body was subsequently retrieved with the help of NDRF equipment and a JCB provided by the civil administration.

Sanoj Choudhary, station in-charge of Kotwali police station, confirmed that both workers who had been trapped beneath the debris were recovered dead. “Two workers were trapped under the debris. Both bodies have been retrieved,” Choudhary said. He said the rescue operation had been continuing since around 5 pm, while the collapse itself occurred between approximately 5:30 pm and 6 pm.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the work being carried out at the site at the time of the incident.

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